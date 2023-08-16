Halloween is almost here — which means the heavy metalheads of GWAR are hitting the road.
“Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames,” GWAR said in a statement. “You’re a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”
The “Age of Imbeciles” trek kicks-off on Oct. 11 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, followed by gigs at New York City’s Palladium Times Square, The Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, and The Ritz in Raleigh. They’ll wrap-up at The Beacham in Orlando, Florida on the eve of Halloween.
Negative Approach, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ will provide support.
Hailing from Virginia, GWAR has continued performing without any of its founding members, following the death of their leader Dave Brockie in 2014. Often categorized as “shock rock,” GWAR pushes the limit of creativity and grotesque; its members wear a mixture of barbaric and warrior costumes to fit the mythological-sci-fi themes throughout their catalogue.
They’ve released 15 studio albums, including 2022’s The New Dark Ages.
See the full list of GWAR’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links.
GWAR Age of Imbeciles Tour 2023
Oct. 12 – S. Burlington, VT | Higher Ground
Oct. 13 – New York, NY | Palladium Times Square
Oct. 14 – Reading, PA | Reverb
Oct. 15 – Niagara Falls, NY | The Rapids Theatre
Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON | The Phoenix
Oct. 18 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogarts
Oct. 19 – Milwaukee, WI | The Rave
Oct. 20 – Columbia, MO | The Blue Note
Oct. 21 – Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 22 – Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall
Oct. 24 – Richmond, VA | The National
Oct. 25 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
Oct. 26 – Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel
Oct. 27 – Gainesville, FL | The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
Oct. 28 – Pensacola, FL | Vinyl Music Hall
Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 30 – Orlando, FL | The Beacham
