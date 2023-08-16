SeatGeek and Learfield announced that 90 NCAA athletics programs will have tickets available through the Paciolan integration on the SeatGeek marketplace for the 2023-24 academic year. The collaboration also extends to 15 live entertainment venues ticketed by Paciolan, which entered a deal making SeatGeek its secondary marketplace preference earlier this year.

The integration allows fans of participating programs to resell their tickets on SeatGeek with a simple tap of a button through its product and barcode integration with Paciolan. Eliminating the need for cumbersome downloading and uploading of PDFs, this feature offers various tools that enable fans to price, list, verify, and sell their tickets via mobile or web. The launch comes just in time for the busy Fall sports season.

“We are excited to offer Razorback fans a powerful secondary ticketing solution with two trusted industry leaders like SeatGeek and Paciolan,” said Rick Thorpe, Deputy Athletic Director, External Engagement at the University of Arkansas. “Now our fans can leverage integrated mobile technology to easily verify and sell their unused tickets, and our athletics staff can gain rich sales data to tailor unique offers and customized messaging for our fans.”

With this integration, Paciolan clients will enjoy enhanced data and customer service tools, offering real-time resold mobile ticket validation, pricing, and sales data for each participating school and venue. The actionable data serves as insights into market demand, aiding teams to form future fan-friendly pricing options.

“Our collaboration with SeatGeek enhances secondary ticketing services for our teams and their fans this fall,” said Kim Damron, president of Paciolan and president of digital & technology for parent company LEARFIELD. “Through the seamless integration of our primary ticketing system with SeatGeek’s marketplace platform, we’re enabling fans to easily resell their tickets, thereby enriching their game-day experience in stadiums across the country.”

The partnership extends SeatGeek’s growing influence in the industry. Earlier this year, the company announced a marketplace partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) and all thirty of its clubs. On the primary ticketing side, SeatGeek has recently signed its sixth NFL partner, the Tennessee Titans, and entered new deals with PGA of America and LPGA.

“Technology is reshaping how fans engage with their favorite teams on gameday,” said Russ D’Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek. “These university partners are creating a new era of engagement and prioritizing the fan. I’m incredibly excited and very proud of how we’ve been able to onboard so many new partners in a relatively short time.”

Last Updated on August 16, 2023