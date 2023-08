Trans-Siberian Orchestra is heading out on a massive U.S. trek this holiday season, dubbed the Ghost of Christmas Eve Tour.

The tour will include performances from two different incantations of the orchestra — playing different cities on the same date. Some dates also include both matinee and evening performances.

“Rock out this holiday season with TSO as we bring back ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More’!” the band said in a statement. “We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is our best show in years. We can’t wait to be back together for the rock holiday tradition we all know and love. See you on the road!”

They’ll kick-things off in both Green Bay, Wisconsin and Council Bluffs, Iowa on November 15, playing venues along the way like the Spokane Arena, Raleigh’s PNC Arena, the BOK Center in Tulsa, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Shows will continue all through December, wrapping-up with two shows on December 30 in Columbus, Ohio and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The rock band, hailing from the late ’90s, has released nine studio records, including 2015’s Letters from the Labyrinth. Their 1996 debut, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, went three-times platinum and is the first in the band’s Christmas trilogy, followed by The Christmas Attic and The Lost Christmas Eve.

Find ticket links to resale marketplaces, as well as the full list of tour dates, below:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ Tour 2023

November 15 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

November 15 – Council Bluffs, IA | Mid-America Center – 7:00 PM

November 16 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena – 7:00 PM

November 17 – Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum – 7:00 PM

November 18 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

November 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena | 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

November 19 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

November 19 – Colorado Springs, CO | Broadmoor World Arena – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

November 21 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center – 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

November 22 – Allentown, PA | PPL Center – 7:00 PM

November 24 – Manchester, NH | SNHU Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

November 24 – Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena – 7:00 PM

November 25 – Worcester, MA | DCU Center – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

November 25 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

November 26 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

November 26 – Portland, OR | Moda Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

November 29 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena – 7:00 PM

November 29 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center – 7:00 PM

November 30 – Rochester, NY | Blue Cross Arena – 7:00 PM

November 30 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center – 7:00 PM

December 01 – Toledo, OH | Huntington Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 01 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 02 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 02 – Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 03 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 03 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 06 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena – 7:00 PM

December 06 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena – 7:00 PM

December 07 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:00 PM

December 07 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center – 7:00 PM

December 08 – Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 8 – Ft Worth, TX | Dickies Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 9 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 9 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 10 – Atlanta, GA | Gas South Arena – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

December 10 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center – 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

December 13 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena – 7:00 PM

December 13 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center – 7:00 PM

December 14 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena – 7:00 PM

December 14 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum – 7:00 PM

December 15 – Hershey, PA | Giant Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 15 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center – 7:30 PM

December 16 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

December 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center – 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

December 17 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 17 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center – 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

December 20 – Elmont, NY | UBS Arena – 7:00 PM

December 20 – Birmingham, AL | BJCC – 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 21 – Wilkes-Barre, PA | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

December 21 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – 7:00 PM

December 22 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 22 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

December 23 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 23 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

December 26 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 26 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 27 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 28 – Dayton, OH | Nutter Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 28 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

December 29 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 30 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

December 30 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Last Updated on August 30, 2023