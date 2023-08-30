Logitix has a new Chief Revenue Officer.

The event ticketing company named Travis Apple, a former sports executive, the new CRO. Apple, who previously oversaw ticket sales and service for 400 teams and properties within the NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, and MLB, will oversee all revenue for the company.

Logitix CEO Stu Halberg said Apple brings “incredible expertise across our diverse market segments.”

“Having been a Logitix partner, a competitor, and a decision maker to many of Logitix’s clients, Travis understands the needs of our industry and the value that Logitix brings to any ticketing strategy,” Halberg said.

In addition to his ticketing experience, Apple is also an award-winning author and weekly podcast host. He was also most recently the Executive Vice President for the search and training firm General Sports Worldwide.

“Throughout my team and league experience, it became clear there is an opportunity for the right partnerships to drive business operations,” Apple said. “This new role combines my passion for identifying difference-making technology to help drive sports and entertainment business operations. I look forward to providing those services for our global clients.”

This news follows Logitix’s other recent hires, including the former Amazon Web Services executive Michael Ramirez as Vice President of Business Operations.

Logitix combines optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management to help buyers and sellers within the market. Learn more about the company here.

Last Updated on August 30, 2023