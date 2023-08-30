After a tentative touring plan was leaked earlier in August, Travis Scott finally revealed the dates for his first significant solo touring run since Houston’s Astroworld tragedy two years ago, bringing Circus Maximus across North America from October through the end of the year.
TOUUUURRRRRRR
Readdddddyyy and fe!ninggggg pic.twitter.com/2IYeHPj7G1
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 29, 2023
The dates feature many of the same venues of the leaked tour routing that was briefly available earlier in August, though the finalized tour starts later and is missing some of the stops from the rumored plan. Perhaps most notably missing is a concert in Scott’s hometown of Houston.
The newly revealed route for Scott’s tour kicks off on October 11 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and runs through a December 29 date at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In between, shows are scheduled at venues including MGM Grand Arena (Las Vegas), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), United Center (Chicago), and three NYC-area arenas – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, MSG in Manhattan, and Prudential Center in Newark.
Tickets for Travis Scott Circus Maximus tour dates are on sale this week, with general public sales set to kick off beginning on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. There are currently no presales indicated on the ticket sales’ sites, but that may change depending on local venue or promoter desires.
The full tour schedule and links to ticket platforms are included below:
Travis Scott 2023 Tour Dates
10/11 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
10/13 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
10/17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
10/20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
10/22 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
11/5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
11/8 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
11/12 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
11/18 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
11/21 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
11/25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
11/27 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
12/4 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
12/6 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
12/10 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
12/12 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
12/15 – Chicago, IL | United Center
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
12/21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
12/23 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
12/26 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
12/29 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
