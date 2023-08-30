After a tentative touring plan was leaked earlier in August, Travis Scott finally revealed the dates for his first significant solo touring run since Houston’s Astroworld tragedy two years ago, bringing Circus Maximus across North America from October through the end of the year.

TOUUUURRRRRRR

Readdddddyyy and fe!ninggggg pic.twitter.com/2IYeHPj7G1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 29, 2023

The dates feature many of the same venues of the leaked tour routing that was briefly available earlier in August, though the finalized tour starts later and is missing some of the stops from the rumored plan. Perhaps most notably missing is a concert in Scott’s hometown of Houston.

The newly revealed route for Scott’s tour kicks off on October 11 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and runs through a December 29 date at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In between, shows are scheduled at venues including MGM Grand Arena (Las Vegas), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), United Center (Chicago), and three NYC-area arenas – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, MSG in Manhattan, and Prudential Center in Newark.

Tickets for Travis Scott Circus Maximus tour dates are on sale this week, with general public sales set to kick off beginning on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. There are currently no presales indicated on the ticket sales’ sites, but that may change depending on local venue or promoter desires.

The full tour schedule and links to ticket platforms are included below:

Travis Scott 2023 Tour Dates

10/11 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

10/13 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

10/17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

10/20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

10/22 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

11/5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

11/8 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

11/12 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

11/18 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

11/21 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

11/25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

11/27 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

12/4 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

12/6 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

12/12 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

12/15 – Chicago, IL | United Center

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

12/21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

12/23 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

12/26 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

12/29 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

