The metalcore outfit We Came As Romans have been touring across the globe this year, but seeing as the demand was so high, they’re hitting the road again to bring Darkbloom to even more fans.

The 30-date run marks the second leg of the band’s U.S. tour, kicking-off on Oct. 10 in Indianapolis. Throughout the trek, they’ll appear at venues like Cleveland’s House of Blues, The Senate in Columbia, Pomona’s Fox Theatre, and the Town Ballroom in Buffalo before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 19.

Fellow metalcore heavyweights Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide will provide support.

We Came As Romans’ frontman Dave Stephens told Blabbermouth that every show was sold out on the Darkbloom Tour earlier this year, which sparked the new round of tour dates, allowing the band to play more cities.

“We have worked hard to brainstorm a lineup that showcases the diversity of heavy music, from Archetypes Collide to Bodysnatcher to Emmure,” Stephens said. “We have toured with Emmure more times than I can count, but this time will be one of the most exciting for us as it will be their first since late 2019.”

We Came As Romans rose in the metalcore and posthardcore scene during the 2010’s, gaining popularity with singles like “Mis//Understanding,” “A War Inside,” and “The World I Used To Know.” In 2018, the band’s co-vocalist Kyle Pavone died due to an accidental drug overdose. The band still went on tour as scheduled to honor Pavone and announced that they would not be replacing him.

In 2022, the band released their first record in five years: Darkbloom. The LP, following 2017’s Cold War, featured tracks “Plagued,” “Daggers,” and “Black Hole” featuring Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo.

See the full list of We Came As Romans’ tour dates and ticket links below.

We Came As Romans ‘Darkbloom II’ Fall Tour 2023

Oct. 10 – Indianapolis IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee WI | The Rave

Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids MI | The Intersection

Oct. 14 – Cleveland OH | House of Blues

Oct. 15 – Joliet IL | The Forge

Oct. 17 – Buffalo NY | Town Ballroom

Oct. 18 – Toronto ON | Danforth

Oct. 20 – Sayreville NJ | Starland

Oct. 21 – Hartford CT | The Webster

Oct. 22 – Providence RI | Fete Music Hall

Oct. 24 – Albany NY | Empire Live

Oct. 25 – Harrisburg PA | HMAC

Oct. 27 – Norfolk VA | The Norva

Oct. 28 – Carrboro NC | Cat’s Cradle

Oct. 29 – Columbia SC | The Senate

Oct. 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Revolution

Nov. 01 – Tampa FL | Jannus Live

Nov. 03 – New Orleans LA | House of Blues

Nov. 04 – Dallas TX | House Of Blues

Nov. 05 – San Antonio TX | Vibes Event Center

Nov. 07 – Tucson AZ | Encore

Nov. 08 – San Diego CA | House Of Blues

Nov. 10 – Pomona CA | Fox Theater

Nov. 11 – Las Vegas NV | Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 12 – Salt Lake City UT | The Complex

Nov. 14 – Denver CO | Ogden Theatre

Nov. 15 – Omaha NE | The Admiral

Nov. 17 – St. Louis MO | Red Flag

Nov. 18 – Cincinnati OH | Bogart’s

Nov. 19 – Nashville TN | Brooklyn Bowl

Last Updated on August 25, 2023