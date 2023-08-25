The metalcore outfit We Came As Romans have been touring across the globe this year, but seeing as the demand was so high, they’re hitting the road again to bring Darkbloom to even more fans.
The 30-date run marks the second leg of the band’s U.S. tour, kicking-off on Oct. 10 in Indianapolis. Throughout the trek, they’ll appear at venues like Cleveland’s House of Blues, The Senate in Columbia, Pomona’s Fox Theatre, and the Town Ballroom in Buffalo before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 19.
Fellow metalcore heavyweights Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide will provide support.
We Came As Romans’ frontman Dave Stephens told Blabbermouth that every show was sold out on the Darkbloom Tour earlier this year, which sparked the new round of tour dates, allowing the band to play more cities.
“We have worked hard to brainstorm a lineup that showcases the diversity of heavy music, from Archetypes Collide to Bodysnatcher to Emmure,” Stephens said. “We have toured with Emmure more times than I can count, but this time will be one of the most exciting for us as it will be their first since late 2019.”
We Came As Romans rose in the metalcore and posthardcore scene during the 2010’s, gaining popularity with singles like “Mis//Understanding,” “A War Inside,” and “The World I Used To Know.” In 2018, the band’s co-vocalist Kyle Pavone died due to an accidental drug overdose. The band still went on tour as scheduled to honor Pavone and announced that they would not be replacing him.
In 2022, the band released their first record in five years: Darkbloom. The LP, following 2017’s Cold War, featured tracks “Plagued,” “Daggers,” and “Black Hole” featuring Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo.
See the full list of We Came As Romans’ tour dates and ticket links below.
We Came As Romans Ticket Links
We Came As Romans Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
We Came As Romans Tickets at ScoreBig
We Came As Romans Tickets at SeatGeek
We Came As Romans Tickets at StubHub
We Came As Romans Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
We Came As Romans Tickets at Vivid Seats
We Came As Romans ‘Darkbloom II’ Fall Tour 2023
Oct. 10 – Indianapolis IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre
Oct. 11 – Milwaukee WI | The Rave
Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids MI | The Intersection
Oct. 14 – Cleveland OH | House of Blues
Oct. 15 – Joliet IL | The Forge
Oct. 17 – Buffalo NY | Town Ballroom
Oct. 18 – Toronto ON | Danforth
Oct. 20 – Sayreville NJ | Starland
Oct. 21 – Hartford CT | The Webster
Oct. 22 – Providence RI | Fete Music Hall
Oct. 24 – Albany NY | Empire Live
Oct. 25 – Harrisburg PA | HMAC
Oct. 27 – Norfolk VA | The Norva
Oct. 28 – Carrboro NC | Cat’s Cradle
Oct. 29 – Columbia SC | The Senate
Oct. 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Revolution
Nov. 01 – Tampa FL | Jannus Live
Nov. 03 – New Orleans LA | House of Blues
Nov. 04 – Dallas TX | House Of Blues
Nov. 05 – San Antonio TX | Vibes Event Center
Nov. 07 – Tucson AZ | Encore
Nov. 08 – San Diego CA | House Of Blues
Nov. 10 – Pomona CA | Fox Theater
Nov. 11 – Las Vegas NV | Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 12 – Salt Lake City UT | The Complex
Nov. 14 – Denver CO | Ogden Theatre
Nov. 15 – Omaha NE | The Admiral
Nov. 17 – St. Louis MO | Red Flag
Nov. 18 – Cincinnati OH | Bogart’s
Nov. 19 – Nashville TN | Brooklyn Bowl
Last Updated on August 25, 2023
Leave a Reply