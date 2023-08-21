WWE’s WrestleMania 40 isn’t stopping in Philly until next year, but that hasn’t stopped ticket prices from soaring.

The 2024 event, set to take place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7, has already sold more than 90,000 tickets, WWE announced on Monday. Tickets for WrestleMania dropped on Friday, and according to WWE, ticket sales in one day topped the all-time total gross record of $21.6 million from last year’s 39th edition of the event at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Additionally, On Location — which sells exclusive opportunities like attending a pre-show party with the Undertaker and tailgating with wrestling stars — sold more fan experience packages for WrestleMania 40 than all of WrestleMania 39, WWE reported. The company noted that this broke an all-time revenue record for a single WWE event in the area.

WrestleMania, often dubbed the “Super Bowl for wrestling fans,” sees people traveling across the country to see WWE’s top contenders.

So, what could be the cause of the ticket surge?

It could be due to the shift to a two-day event since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This has created a weekend full of activities for attendees, including meet and greets, celebrity surprises, and more. Additionally, the record-breaking WrestleMania sales follows this year’s SummerSlam — which became the top-selling non-WrestleMania event with $8.5 million.

It seems that the reason for the record-breaking sales is simple: Wrestling remains a top-selling ticket in the entertainment industry.

Last Updated on August 21, 2023