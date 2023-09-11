Australian Swifties thought they had another chance at scoring tickets to Taylor Swift’s gigs in Sydney, but that offer has now been squashed.

Sydney’s Accor Stadium announced that it would offer new Category A and suite package tickets for Swift’s concerts in February, with tickets heading on sale on October 3. Fans would be able to purchase the tickets via reward points from Accor with Category A tickets costing 12,000 reward points and suite packages costing 35,000 points. Additionally, fans could enter a points auction for 1,000 points.

However, the web page is no longer accessible, and Accor confirmed that no tickets would be available through its rewards program anymore.

Frontier Touring released a statement, noting that tickets can only be purchased via Ticketek and the ticket offer through Accor was not valid.

“Frontier Touring wish to advise that stories in the media today that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets will be available through the Accor Live Limitless program are incorrect,” the promoter said. “Accor is not approved for this activity and have confirmed they will be removing this offer immediately. We remind fans that the only safe – and approved – avenue to secure tickets is through the official ticketing agency for the tour, Ticketek.”

Swift’s tour has been met with unprecedented demand, especially Down Under. During the initial presale in Australia, four million people tried to log on and snag tickets, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Several more dates were added throughout the country, yet fans were still left empty-handed.

Ticketek is holding a resale event for Swifties. While the event was originally scheduled for September 4 via Frontier Touring, the promoter quietly updated its FAQ page last month, noting that the event would no longer take place. A new date has not been announced at this time.

Last Updated on September 11, 2023