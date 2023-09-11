Guns N’ Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rockers in St. Louis.

The band was set to perform at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, however, they took to social media on Friday to announce they would be postponing the gig “due to illness.”

Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vx5oi0mOsL — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) September 8, 2023

Ticketholders were told to hang onto their tickets for a rescheduled date, which has not been announced yet.

While the band did not specify which of its members was ill, or the nature of the illness, 61-year-old Axl Rose had some issues with his vocals during a show on September 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York. After the show, he wrote on X “my apologies I was a little horse…”

Guns N’ Roses are currently on their global tour, which spanned throughout the year, hitting Israel and Europe throughout the summer. Now, they’re on the North American leg of the trek, which is set to stop next in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 12. The tour will wrap-up with gigs in Houston, Sacramento, and Phoenix before ending in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 16.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates 2023

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (RESCHEDULE DATE TBD)

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 06 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Last Updated on September 11, 2023