Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours February 21, 2023 Dave Clark 0
Rock legends Guns N’ Roses will be on tour throughout 2023, performing at stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The band announced plans for a sprawling world tour, performing first in Israel and Europe in the summer, then running across North America in late summer and into fall.
See you soon!!#GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/2qzTyMgDy3
— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 21, 2023
Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses tour in 2023 are on sale beginning this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 24. Presale tickets will be on sale beginning on Wednesday, February 22 with an allocation open to members of the band’s Nighttrain fan club though other presales are likely available for other groups based on location and mailing lists for promoter and venue interests. Visit the local venue page for each show to determine what other options may be available prior to the general sale.
The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.
Ticket Links
Guns N’ Roses tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Guns N’ Roses tickets at ScoreBig
Guns N’ Roses tickets at SeatGeek
Guns N’ Roses tickets at StubHub
Guns N’ Roses tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership offer use code TICKETNEWS
Guns N’ Roses tickets at Vivid Seats
2023 Guns N’ Roses GLOBAL TOUR DATES
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Last Updated on February 21, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.