Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Dates

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses will be on tour throughout 2023, performing at stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The band announced plans for a sprawling world tour, performing first in Israel and Europe in the summer, then running across North America in late summer and into fall.

Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses tour in 2023 are on sale beginning this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 24. Presale tickets will be on sale beginning on Wednesday, February 22 with an allocation open to members of the band’s Nighttrain fan club though other presales are likely available for other groups based on location and mailing lists for promoter and venue interests. Visit the local venue page for each show to determine what other options may be available prior to the general sale.

The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Ticket Links

Guns N’ Roses tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Guns N’ Roses tickets at ScoreBig

Guns N’ Roses tickets at SeatGeek

Guns N’ Roses tickets at StubHub

Guns N’ Roses tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership offer use code TICKETNEWS

Guns N’ Roses tickets at Vivid Seats

2023 Guns N’ Roses GLOBAL TOUR DATES

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Last Updated on February 21, 2023 by Dave Clark