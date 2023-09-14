Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is bringing the ‘I Missed You Tour’ across North America this fall.
The tour is set to kick-off in Vancouver on October 12, followed by gigs at venues like San Jose’s SAP Center, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Memphis’s FedExForum, and the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. He’ll appear in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, San Antonio, and Wichita before wrapping-up at Denver’s Ball Arena on December 12.
The trek notes it is “for mature audiences only” with ticketholders 16-years-old and older. Additionally, a surprise guest will provide support.
Sandler, a five-time Emmy nominee, is best-known for starring in fan-favorite comedy films like 1998’s “The Wedding Singer,” 1999’s “Big Daddy,” “50 First Dates” in 2004, “Click” from 2006, and 2010’s “Grown Ups.” Most recently, he produced and starred in 2023’s “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” and appeared in “Hustle” last year.
While his show will certainly include stand-up, fans can likely expect him to bring out the guitar; Sandler’s hits have made it on the Billboard 200 a few times, including 1999’s classic “Chanukah Song,” which is featured annually on Saturday Night Live.
Find a full list of Sandler’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.
Adam Sandler ‘I Miss You’ Tour 2023
Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
