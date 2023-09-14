Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is bringing the ‘I Missed You Tour’ across North America this fall.

The tour is set to kick-off in Vancouver on October 12, followed by gigs at venues like San Jose’s SAP Center, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Memphis’s FedExForum, and the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. He’ll appear in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, San Antonio, and Wichita before wrapping-up at Denver’s Ball Arena on December 12.

The trek notes it is “for mature audiences only” with ticketholders 16-years-old and older. Additionally, a surprise guest will provide support.

Sandler, a five-time Emmy nominee, is best-known for starring in fan-favorite comedy films like 1998’s “The Wedding Singer,” 1999’s “Big Daddy,” “50 First Dates” in 2004, “Click” from 2006, and 2010’s “Grown Ups.” Most recently, he produced and starred in 2023’s “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” and appeared in “Hustle” last year.

While his show will certainly include stand-up, fans can likely expect him to bring out the guitar; Sandler’s hits have made it on the Billboard 200 a few times, including 1999’s classic “Chanukah Song,” which is featured annually on Saturday Night Live.

Find a full list of Sandler’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

Adam Sandler Ticket Links

Adam Sandler Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Adam Sandler Tickets at ScoreBig

Adam Sandler Tickets at SeatGeek

Adam Sandler Tickets at StubHub

Adam Sandler Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership offer with code TICKETNEWS

Adam Sandler Tickets at Vivid Seats

Adam Sandler ‘I Miss You’ Tour 2023

Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Last Updated on September 14, 2023