The Sara Bareilles-led ‘Waitress’ Broadway musical is now hitting the big screen.

The live capture of the musical debuted earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it has since been acquired by the independent film studio Bleecker Street. The studio is set to release ‘Waitress’ in theaters in a partnership with Fathom Events on December 7.

‘Waitress’ delves into the story of Jenna Hunterson — a waitress and baker who is an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. She finds herself in a situation after having an affair with her doctor and participates in a baking competition in hopes of escaping it all.

The musical is based on the 2007 indie film of the same name, written by Adrian Shelley. Pop artist Sara Bareilles provided music and lyrics for the musical; she also starred in the live capture film as Hunterson alongside a cast including Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

The live capture was filmed during the musical’s return to Broadway, following a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, it ran at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre – which has since been renamed to the Lena Horne Theatre — from 2016 to 2020. The musical continued on Broadway for a limited return engagement in 2021.

Brett Sullivan directed the live capture alongside the production director Diane Paulus.

The film will run in U.S. theaters for only five days, from December 7 to 11. Find tickets here.

