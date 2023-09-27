The pop-punkers of Bowling For Soup and Lit will hit the road for a brief run in January.

The co-headlining “Lovin’ The Sun Tour” will only stop in Florida and Louisiana, kicking-off at Ft. Lauderdale’s Revolution on January 21. From there, they’ll stop at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Southport Hall in New Orleans, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and Orlando’s Hard Rock Live before wrapping-up at Jannus Live in St. Peteresburg.

The limited-run follows the pair’s “Surf the UK” tour together last year.

Bowling For Soup first arrived on the scene in the mid-90s with their self-titled debut, however, it wasn’t until their fourth, ground-breaking record, A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, that they started to garner mass attention. The 2004 LP included the chart-topping single “1985” — that went on to become a staple in pop-punk music — as well as “Almost” and “Ohio (Come Back To Texas).” They’ve since released a handful of records, including 2022’s Pop Drunk Snot Bread.

Lit also came out swinging in the ’90s with their sophomore LP A Place In the Sun, which featured hits “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” and “Zip-Lock.”The 1999 record went on the influence many bands in the scene, including Good Charlotte and The All-American Rejects. Lit went on to release five more albums, and just dropped Tastes Like Gold in June 2022.

Both bands, embracing their inner emos, will also appear at this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 21.

Find a full list of Bowling For Soup and Lit’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

Bowling For Soup & Lit ‘Lovin’ The Sun Tour’ 2024

January 21 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

January 23 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

January 24 — New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

January 25 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

January 26 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

January 28 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

