Country-pop artist Brett Eldredge is getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year with the announcement of his “Glow Live” tour.

He’ll stop at venues across North America through the end of the year, kicking things off with a three-day run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium from November 24 to 26. From there, Eldredge is set to appear at The Chicago Theatre, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, and New York City’s Beacon Theatre. He’ll also stop in Texas, Indiana, and Wisconsin before wrapping-up at St. Louis’s Fabulous Fox Theatre on December 21.

GLOW LIVE IS BACK! I am beyond excited for this one 🙂 Will I see you there?! https://t.co/uY1TNiM6zG Tickets on sale FRIDAY, LOCALS presale tomorrow at 10am local!#GlowLive #GlowTour #MrChristmas pic.twitter.com/flkboINSGg — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 18, 2023

Eldredge first went on The Glow Live Tour in 2016 after releasing his first Christmas album, Glow. He has since toured in support of the record again in 2021 and released the follow-up LP Mr. Christmas.

“The Glow Tour has now become a big, beautiful Christmas tradition,” Eldredge said in a statement. “I love kicking off the season with all of you. I’m excited to return to some of my favorite cities and add some new cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. To me, it’s definitely the most wonderful time of the year.”

Eldredge first arrived on the country music scene in 2013 with the chart-topping debut Bring You Back. He garnered attention over the years with tracks like “Don’t Ya,” “Mean to Me,” and “Drunk on Your Love.”

See Eldredge’s full round of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets head on sale Friday, September 22.

Brett Eldredge “Glow Live” Tour 2023

November 24 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

November 25 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

November 26 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

December 1 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

December 2 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met

December 8 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

December 9 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

December 15 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

December 17 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

December 19 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 20 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

December 21 – St. Louis, MO | The Fabulous Fox

