The internet when into a frenzy after Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Now, resale ticketing sites are seeing an increase in sales.

Swift was seen in the viewing box at Arrowhead Stadium alongside tight end Travis Kelce’s mom — and was even spotted shouting “Let’s f–king go!” after he scored a touch down. This further confirmed rumors that Kelce and Swift are dating.

I definitely did not have Taylor Swift yelling “LET’S F**KING GO” after a Travis Kelce TD on my 2023 bingo card 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rHyFGqme3D — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 24, 2023

Kelce already pulls-in fans himself; he’s been with the Chiefs since 2013 and caught a pass in 143 consecutive games — marking the longest streak in franchise history. Additionally, he owns 69 career receiving touchdowns and holds the record for most receptions by any NFL tight end in their first 10 seasons with 814 catches.

Now, Swift is just the icing on top, as everyone will want to see this potential relationship between the stars bloom. For anyone hoping to catch both Kelce and Swift at a game, the popstar is reportedly set to attend the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. McCarthy noted that her appearance could create “huge TV ratings” for Sunday Night Football.

A spokesperson with StubHub told KansasCity.com the resale site has seen a three-fold increase in ticket sales for all Chiefs home games, as well as searches for the remainder of the season. As of Thursday morning, over 2,100 people viewed Chiefs events in the past hour on StubHub.

According to the resale marketplace Ticket Club, the “get-in” price to see Kelce and the Chiefs playing at the Jets’ home stadium just over the river from New York City on Sunday night is $118 per ticket for a seat in the 300-level. Seats in the 200-level ($187) or field (100) level ($217) are slightly pricier, but still a relatively good deal for those who are interested in spending an evening within the same physical structure as the pop superduperstar.

Additionally, resale site TickPick confirmed that while prices for the Chiefs vs. Jets game were initially dropping, the get-in price has now risen from $83 to $117.

Ticket prices aren’t the only thing soaring; Front Office Sports said there was a 400% spike in Kelce’s jersey sales, his podcast rose to No. 1 on Apple, and the football star gained nearly 400,000 Instagram followers. Additionally, over 24 million people watched the Chiefs vs. Bears game, and there was a 63% jump in female viewers between ages 18-49. The Chiefs also sold more tickets in a single day since the start of the season.

Already, local shops in the Kansas City area have launched Chiefs-Swift themed merchandise, including the logo “I’m in my Red Era” — playing at Swift’s album title and the Chiefs’ color scheme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Hustle (@charliehustleco)

While this would mark Swift’s second appearance at a Chiefs game in two weeks, neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed the relationship. However — that won’t stop fans from causing a commotion and hoping for a “Love Story.” Both Kelce and Swift’s fans took to social media to share their excitement:

if this sticks they will literally be the closest thing america has to a royal couple https://t.co/AXNFl55r5u — will (@theluckywill) September 25, 2023

find someone who looks at you the same way travis kelce looks at taylor swift pic.twitter.com/rHGhTksJ6P — Rao Rahul Yaduvanshi (@musafir_wolf) September 25, 2023

The chokehold that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has on me is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/anoyUgd38W — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) September 25, 2023

Even people within the football industry chimed in; teammate Patrick Mahomes said he met Swift on Sunday and said, “she was really cool, good people.”

“I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career,” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the show. “This would be the biggest.”

Last Updated on September 28, 2023