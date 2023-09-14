“Water for Elephants,” the 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, and Christoph Waltz, is heading to Broadway next spring.

Based on Sara Gruen’s 2006 novel of the same title, the show begins performances on February 24, 2024 at the Imperial Theatre, with an opening on March 21. Casting will be revealed at a later date.

Jessica Stone, who has a Tony Award nomination with Broadway’s acclaimed show “Kimberly Akimbo,” will direct “Water for Elephants.” The new musical has a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys,” “Peter and the Starcatcher”) and a score by the band and performance troupe PigPen Theatre Co. (“The Tale of Despereaux”).

Making its world premiere on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta this summer, the stage musical centers around an adventurous young man, a veterinary medicine student, who joins a traveling circus and finds love along with a life beyond his wildest dreams.

“Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age,” reads in the official synopsis of the musical.

The stage adaptation brings together various elements of stage and performing arts, such as circus arts, puppetry and musical theater, featuring a circus-themed design.

“What excites me most about “Water for Elephants“ is working with our enormous design and creative team, an incredible group of artists from different avenues of storytelling,” director Jessica Stone said in a statement. “From Broadway veterans to puppeteers to circus artists- we have an eclectic collection of internationally acclaimed and innovative creators.”

The big-budget production includes circus design by Shana Carroll, who also co-choreographs with Jesse Robb. The rest of the creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer David Israel Reynoso, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Walter Trarbach, projection designer David Bengali, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, puppet designer Camille Labarre, music supervisor and arranger Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, and orchestrator Daryl Waters. Timothy R. Semon will be production stage manager.

The production of the musical belongs to Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein.

Tickets to the show can be obtained via the secondary market through the links below:

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on September 14, 2023