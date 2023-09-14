Country-pop duo Dan and Shay are hitting the road early next year for the “Heartbreak on the Map” tour.

The 19-date run will kick-off on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. From there, they’ll stop at venues like Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The pair will appear in Fort Worth, Omaha, Philadelphia, and Newark before wrapping-up at Boston’s TD Garden on April 13.

Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will provide support.

The tour follows the release of their 2023 track “Heartbreak on the Map,” off their forthcoming fifth studio album. The LP, dubbed Bigger Houses, is set to drop on September 15, following 2021’s Good Things.

Dan and Shay first arrived on the country scene in 2014, coming-out swinging with the chart-topping debut Where It All Began, which featured hits “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.” The success only continued from there with tracks “Tequila,” “All to Myself,” and “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.

Find the full list of Dan and Shay’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

Dan and Shay “Heartbreak on the Map” Tour

Feb. 29 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 1 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 2 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

March 8 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

March 9 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 15 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

March 21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Apr. 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Apr. 5 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Apr. 6 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr. 7 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Apr. 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Apr. 12 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Apr. 13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

