Country-pop duo Dan and Shay are hitting the road early next year for the “Heartbreak on the Map” tour.
The 19-date run will kick-off on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. From there, they’ll stop at venues like Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The pair will appear in Fort Worth, Omaha, Philadelphia, and Newark before wrapping-up at Boston’s TD Garden on April 13.
Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will provide support.
The tour follows the release of their 2023 track “Heartbreak on the Map,” off their forthcoming fifth studio album. The LP, dubbed Bigger Houses, is set to drop on September 15, following 2021’s Good Things.
Dan and Shay first arrived on the country scene in 2014, coming-out swinging with the chart-topping debut Where It All Began, which featured hits “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.” The success only continued from there with tracks “Tequila,” “All to Myself,” and “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.
Find the full list of Dan and Shay’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.
Dan and Shay “Heartbreak on the Map” Tour
Feb. 29 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 1 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 2 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
March 8 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
March 9 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 15 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 20 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
March 21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Apr. 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Apr. 5 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Apr. 6 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Apr. 7 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Apr. 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Apr. 12 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Apr. 13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
