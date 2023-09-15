Illusionist David Blaine is rounding-out 2023 with some big news: He’ll be headlining a new Las Vegas residency.

The residency, dubbed “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE, “will kick-off on New Year’s Eve weekend for December 29, 30, and 31 at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre. From there, he’s set to host nine more shows in 2024 from February through May:

Feb. 14, 17-18, 2024

March 27, 29-30, 2024

May 8, 10-11, 2024

This will follow his “David Blaine: In Spades” show in Vegas earlier this year.

Blaine promises record-breaking stunts and close-up magic during his shows.

“I’ve always believed that if something can be done by one person it can be done by others,” Blaine said in a statement. “I’ve spent my life building my magic by traveling around the globe discovering some of the world’s most carefully guarded secrets, being inspired by the great magicians who came before me, and building on their legacy to show that even the impossible is possible.”

Blaine has been performing since the late ’90s, and he’s known for taking-on outrageous — yet intriguing — acts like submerging himself in an 8-foot diameter water-filled sphere for seven days and nights, breaking a world record for holding his breath for more than 17 minutes, or ascending more than 20,000 feet while holding on to helium-filled balloons.

