George Strait and Chris Stapleton have announced plans for another run of stadium tour dates, extending their collaboration into 2024 with tickets on sale this month. The King of Country and one of the arguable heirs to that throne will be joined on the run by Little Big Town.

Nine shows have been announced on the run, which take place mostly in the spring and summer, though a December date is planned for Las Vegas after the other eight from May-July. Strait and Stapleton also played a May-August run of Stadium dates in 2023, with both artists discussing their mutual respect when those were announced.

“When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in,” Strait told Billboard at the time of those initial shows being announced.

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” Stapleton added. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

In 2024, Stapleton and Strait will perform in nine entirely new cities from their 2023 run, kicking off with a May 4 performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. May will also see stops at Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville) and Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, IA). June will bring the tour to Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) and Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) as well as Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City). In July, the tour will play two more shows, at Detroit’s Ford Field and Chicago’s Soldier Field. The lone late-year show is all the way in December, when the tour will play one final show (at least as far as what has been announced so far) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tickets for most of the George Strait and Chris Stapleton tour dates are on sale beginning this week, though only for AMEX cardholders, higher-priced aisle seats, “platinum” priced tickets and VIP packages, which are available beginning Friday, September 15. Members of the artists fan clubs, as well as those who register their interest through the “tunespeak” platform see presales open on Monday, September 18, with other presales by stadium and promoter groups offered throughout the rest of the week before tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, September 22.

Last Updated on September 12, 2023