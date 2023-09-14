Japan is hosting a new electronic music festival, and it plans to go above-and-beyond to dazzle eventgoers by fusing music alongside a Japanese-favorite pastime — fireworks.

Capsule Festival is set to take place from September 23 to 24 at Yamanakako, the largest of Mount Fuji’s five lakes. According to festival organizers, the first day of the event will end with a fireworks show over Mount Fuji, launching around 10,000 rockets over Japan’s tallest mountain.

The fireworks can be viewed from anywhere across the grounds, but the best view will be within the Music Star Mine area. Other on-site areas to view the show include the rave area, which will include performances from DJs, or the drive-in camping and sauna area.

DJ Krush, Drunken Kong, and Dazzle Drums are among the acts set to take the stage on Saturday, followed by DJ Sodeyama, DJ Bin, and Shotard Maeda on Sunday. Artists like Table Tennis Ishino, Upper Familia (ZIPANG), CYK, and EYE VDJ MASA will round-out the bill.

Japan’s best pyrotechnicians coordinated the fireworks show, which is set to include the traditional sphere-shaped firework dubbed “shakudama.” Fireworks are a part of Japanese culture, which has continued since the Edo period. It’s a popular pastime in the country, however, in recent years, many firework festivals had to be scaled back.

One thing’s for certain: This festival will provide an unforgettable backdrop like no other.

Find tickets and more information on Capsule Festival here.

