Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform at New York City’s Global Citizen Festival, but now, she will no longer be able to attend the event.

“Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” festival organizers told Billboard in a statement.

Megan Thee Stallion was announced as a headliner in early July alongside music powerhouses Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill. There was no word on what the scheduling conflict relates to, or whether or not another artist will replace her during the show.

Just last week, it was revealed that Jung Kook of BTS will join the lineup, as well as Anitta. Conan Gray, Sofia Carson, D-Nice, and Stray Kids will also take the stage.

Global Citizen Fest will take place in Central Park on September 23. The free, ticketless event urges the world to come together and tackle the ongoing climate crisis. Tickets can be earned through the Global Citizens App or through the organization’s website by taking action to help end extreme poverty.

Since 2009, Global Citizens have taken over 33.5 million actions and distributed $43.6 billion to partners around the world. The festival has run annually on the Great Lawn in Central Park since 2012.

Global Citizen noted on its website that for the first time in a generation, the number of people living in extreme poverty is rising. The 2023 Global Citizen Campaign aims to demand action from world leaders gathering in the city for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Find more information regarding the festival and how to earn tickets here.

Last Updated on September 14, 2023