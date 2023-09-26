Comedian John Mulaney is hitting the road again this year, but this time, for a solo trek.

The U.S. tour kicks-off on November 2 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, New York, followed by gigs at venues like Columbus’s Palace Theatre, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Florida’s Hard Rock Live, and the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. He’ll also appear in Reading, Norfolk, New Orleans, and Columbia before wrapping-up at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on December 31.

Mulaney’s solo run follows his previously-announced tour with fellow former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The John & Pete Tour will begin on October 5 and run through November 10.

Since Mulaney made waves on SNL, regularly taking on the role of “Stefon,” he has since appeared in various voice roles in films like “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and held a round of stand-up specials.

Tickets to Mulaney’s solo shows head on sale Friday, September 29. Find a full list of Mulaney’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

John Mulaney Tickets

John Mulaney Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

John Mulaney Tickets at ScoreBig

John Mulaney Tickets at SeatGeek

John Mulaney Tickets at StubHub

John Mulaney Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership offer

John Mulaney Tickets at Vivid Seats

The John & Pete Tour 2023

October 5 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre (with Pete Davidson)

October 6 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live (with Pete Davidson)

October 7 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium (with Pete Davidson)

October 13 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theater (with Jon Stewart)

October 27 (two shows) – Providence, RI– Providence Performing Arts Center (with Pete Davidson)

October 28 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena (with Pete Davidson)

October 29 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center (with Pete Davidson)

November 9 – Rama, Ontario, CA – Casino Rama (with Pete Davidson)

November 10 – Windsor, Ontario, CA – Caesars Windsor (with Pete Davidson)

John Mulaney In Concert 2023 Solo Shows

Nov 02 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

Nov 04 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Nov 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Nov 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Nov 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater

Nov 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Nov 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Nov 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Dec 01 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Dec 02 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

Dec 03 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Dec 08 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Dec 09 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Dec 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Dec 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Last Updated on September 26, 2023