Colombian singer Karol G already broke records after becoming the first woman to ever debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, and now, she will be the first Spanish-language and Latin artist to headline Foxborough’s legendary Gillette Stadium.

Karol G will take the stage at the home of the New England Patriots on Thursday, September 28 as a part of her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour.” The historic Gillette show is the last date on her trek, following gigs at other large-scale venues like Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Chicago’s Soldier Field — all a part of her first stadium tour in the U.S.

The two-time Latin Grammy Award-winner isn’t new to breaking records; according to Billboard, her arena $trip Love Tour last year became the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, grossing $69.9 million across 33 North American shows — surpassing both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Additionally, she became the first Spanish-language female artist to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza earlier this year.

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G’s fourth studio album, dropped this past February and features chart-topping tracks “TQG” with Shakira, “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” and “Provenza.” Previously, she garnered attention in the industry with hits like “China” with Daddy Yankee, J. Balvin, Anuel AA, and Ozuna, as well as “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj.

Last Updated on September 27, 2023