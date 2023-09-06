Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson was set to appear at a venue in Michigan, but promoter Live Nation reportedly pulled the plug, forcing organizers to find a new location.

“An Afternoon with Tucker Carlson” event was slated for September 10 at the Live Nation-owned Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, followed by a performance from the midwestern band Slight Return. However, according to The Midwesterner, event organizers said Live Nation scratched the deal due to political reasons.

The Brighter Michigan PAC, which is sponsoring the event, told The Midwesterner they received commitment from Live Nation to host Carlson’s speaking event after receiving approval from Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. Yet, Brighter Michigan PAC were told they needed proof of Hackel’s approval, per Live Nation.

Then, a former owner of Freedom Hill told the publication Live Nation informed organizers they had changed their policy and were not allowing anyone to use the facility and they did not want to do a political event. This is, however, a stark contrast for the promoter, as they hosted the highly sought-after book tour for former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2022.

“We decided to decline new rentals with the promoter involved after repeated cancellations, and were not involved in discussions with any additional parties for this specific event,” Dave Clark, regional president for Live Nation, told The Midwesterner.

The Brighter Michigan PAC relocated the event, which will now be held at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica. Tickets start at $50 and can be found here.

Carlson, who hosted the nightly political talk show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News since 2016, was fired from Fox in April of this year. Since his dismissal, Carlson has been hosting his own show on Twitter, which was rebranded following the site’s name change to “Tucker on X.”

Last Updated on September 6, 2023