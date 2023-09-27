Football season is here, though not everyone is excited about the new season.

According to a new study by onlinecasinos.com, Louisiana is the state with an NFL team that has the most disillusioned fans, despite being home to the New Orleans Saints. The study analyzed Google searches for 50 different terms relating to the National Football League, including “NFL,” “NFL scores,” “NFL schedule,” and “NFL draft.” This helped discover how each state searched for football terms and which fans are most excited about the season.

The study found that the state of Louisiana generates 1,379,854 searches relating to the NFL each month, and with a population of 4,590,241, that equates to 30,061 searches per 100,000 people. Louisiana was ranked the fifth-lowest out of all 50 states, but is the only state with an NFL team that produced the low-level search.

The Pelican State isn’t alone; although the Titans call Tennessee home, the study found Tennessee fans had just a slightly higher interest level than Louisiana with 30,902 searches per 100,000 people. Michigan and Georgia took the third and fourth spot with 32,882 searches per 100,000 people and 33,384 searches per 100,000 people, respectively.

On the other side of the spectrum, Nevada fans seem to be the state with an NFL team that is most enthusiastic about the season, according to onlinecasinos.com. The state is set to hold Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas for the first time next year at Allegiant Stadium, which may have something to do with the high search rate — a monthly average of 1,871,688, equating to 58,899 per 100,000 people.

In terms of states without an NFL team, Delaware took the crown; the study found it topped the rankings with a whopping 60,582 searches per 100,000 people. Onlinecasinos.com dubbed it America’s most NFL-obsessed state with 616,974 searches on average each month.

Maryland took third place for most-obsessed with 56,891 searches per 100,000 people monthly, followed by Pennsylvania at 54,402 average monthly searches.

“NFL is America’s favorite league, so it was interesting to delve into the data and find out where it’s loved more than anywhere else,” a spokesperson for onlinecasinos.com said. “Nationally the figures show that there each month there is an average of 137,621,053 searches for the top 50 most common NFL-related terms. The true scale of the country’s love for NFL becomes even clearer when you consider that those 50 search terms don’t even include any team-specific searches.”

Last Updated on September 27, 2023