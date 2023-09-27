The former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks added new dates to her ongoing tour, which is set to extend to the early spring of 2024 with eight new shows.

Nicks’ additional gigs will begin at Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City on February 10, followed by shows in cities including Hollywood, New Orleans, and more before wrapping on March 9 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Let’s keep this party going in 2024. ✨ Tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

~https://t.co/5oMQl8eMxY~ pic.twitter.com/Ut8HWTTYPF — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) September 25, 2023

Tickets will head on general sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 28 (access code STUDIO). Fans can also check out the secondary market through the links below.

In March 2023, Nicks embarked on a headlining tour where she appeared with Billy Joel at select concerts. The closing show of the extended tour in Arlington will also see support from Joel.

Nicks dropped eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac since the beginning of her career in early 70s. This year, the veteran singer-songwriter compiled an album titled Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, which featured her 1981 debut Bella Donna through the latest one released in 2014, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault.

See the full tour schedule and ticket links below:

Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Tour Dates

Sep 27: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 04: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Oct 07: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD*

Oct 28: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Nov 01: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Nov 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN*

Nov 29: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 02: Inglewood The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 05: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Dec 08: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Dec 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

* = with Billy Joel

