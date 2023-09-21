Country-pop singer-songwriter Maren Morris is supporting the LGBTQ community in a huge way.

During an upcoming show at Chicago’s Joes On Weed Street on October 5, she’ll donate $5 from every ticket sale towards the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. The group, a non-profit organization, works to advance LGBTQ acceptance and cultural change.

“Lunatics assemble!” Morris said in an Instagram post, announcing the show. “On this journey across the bridge, I really wanted a big part of it to be celebrating where I’ve been. Something I miss most about the beginning is getting to play really fun, intimate shows with you all.”

She noted that “if this is as fun as I think it will be, I might just have to do a few more…”

The October 5 show is available exclusively to Morris’ fan club, which has been renamed to the “Lunatics,” a tongue-in-cheek comeback after conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson called her a “lunatic” and “fake country music singer.”

Carlson’s comment also sparked a collaboration with GLAAD last year where Morris raised money through pieces of merch, including a “Lunatic Country Music Person” T-shirt. The collaboration raised $150,000 towards GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

The Chicago gig will celebrate the release of her newly-announced EP The Bridge. The EP, which follows 2022’s Humble Quest, features tracks “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out of Here.”

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris revealed that she would be ditching country music, noting that she didn’t like the direction the genre is headed.

“[The Trump years] revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic,” Morris said. “All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock.”

She added: “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”’

Morris is also slated to appear in Spokane, Washington on October 7, followed by a performance at Goldensky Festival in Sacramento, California on October 14.

Find ticket links and her upcoming tour dates below.

Maren Morris Tickets

Maren Morris Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Maren Morris Tickets at ScoreBig

Maren Morris Tickets at SeatGeek

Maren Morris Tickets at StubHub

Maren Morris Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code TICKETNEWS

Maren Morris Tickets at Vivid Seats

Maren Morris Shows 2023

October 5 — Chicago, IL @ Joe’s On Weed Street

October 7 — Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

October 14 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldensky Festival

Last Updated on September 21, 2023