Oak View Group Keller Taylor has been announced as the new operator for the BOK Center and Cox Business Center in Tulsa.

The move follows a vote earlier this year by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority to hire the OVG to operate and manage both businesses. Keller brings 10-years worth of experience with the OVG, as well as its predecessor Spectra, including his most recent role as general manager of the Budweiser Center in Loveland, Colorado.

Chris Ganger, president of OVG360, said in a statement that the team will “rely heavily on Keller’s grace, creativity, and enthusiasm” during the transition.

“I’m confident he will lead the team to new heights and will represent Tulsa in the best possible fashion,” Ganger said. On Thursday, the TPFA’s board of trustees will meet to vote on an agreement with OVG. Then, if approved, OVG will assume management of both venues. All 600 full time employees and the BOK Center and Cox Business Center are invited to stay when OVG takes over, company officials said. Taylor is the latest move by OVG; last month, the company hired Ade Patton as its new Chief Financial Officer. Patton, who most recently worked as the CFO of HBO Max/Global DTC of WarnerBros Discovery, will now serve as the CEO of OVG — the parent company of Pollstar and VenuesNow. The OVG owns more than 300 venues across the globe, with many more in development.

Last Updated on September 20, 2023