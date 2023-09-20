What’s better than scoring season tickets to your favorite ice hockey team? How about one of your favorite players hand delivering those season tickets?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have long upheld the tradition of hand-delivering season tickets to fans — something that season ticket holders have looked forward to since 2007. On Monday, 15 players set out on the road to deliver the tickets, including Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Tristan Jarry, and even captain Sidney Crosby.

One family was lucky enough to receive the extra-special surprise from Crosby. According to CBS News Pittsburgh, Bill Radocaj and his family were decked-out in Penguins gear awaiting their tickets on Monday when, to their complete shock, Crosby walked-up to their door. Season ticket holders had received a call that their tickets would be hand-delivered, but they weren’t notified which player would be making the trip.

When you realize Sidney Crosby is the one delivering your season tickets 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Pd7Fn7ntoc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

“I never expected something this big, I just expected a car with a player,” Radocaj told CBS News. “I was worried it would be someone I didn’t recognize, a new player. I couldn’t ask for anything better than Sidney, that’s who everyone was hoping for.”

Radocaj wasn’t alone; another Penguins fan, a 14-year-old, was surprised by Crosby with tickets on his birthday. Fans of all ages enjoyed the season ticket delivery.

A celebration with Sid! Happy 14th birthday, Zach! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WavPPuLlNZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

Just two hockey players with good flow. pic.twitter.com/U2asreXSPG — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

To: Matt Nieto

From: One of tiniest Penguins fans Welcome to Pittsburgh 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MsVJoyuGkF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

“I think just to meet everybody and thank everyone for their support, it’s always different stories,” Crosby said in a statement. “A lot of stories are all unique in their own way, and it’s fun to be able to connect with everyone. So, I think it’s just a great way for us to show our appreciation.”

The Penguins will kick-off their preseason with games against the Blue Jackets on September 24, followed by their first regular season home game versus the Blackhawks on October 10.

Last Updated on September 20, 2023