Pussy Riot is bringing their multimedia protest-driven “Riot Days” tour across North America this fall.

The “Riot Days” tour, which is based on Maria Alyokhina’s 2017 memoir of the same name, kicks-off November 1 in Montreal. From there, they’ll stop at venues like The Ritz in San Jose, Denver’s Gothic Theatre, Tulips in Dallas, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. They’ll also appear in Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville before wrapping-up in Brooklyn on December 8.

Liza Anne, Sloppy Jane, Death Valley Girls, Pinkshift, and Thick will provide support.

Riot Days will feature Alyokhina, Diana Burkot, Olga Broisova, and Alina Petrova, mixing live music, theater, and video as Alyokhina recounts protesting with the group — and even her imprisonment.

Pussy Riot, which first started as a collective in 2011 with 11 women, gained attention across the globe for their opposition of President Putin and the Russian Orthodox Group. They staged guerilla gigs in public places, which were filmed and released online. Their themes support feminism and LGBTQ rights, while calling-out economic inequalities and authoritarianism.

The group dropped their debut mixtape MATRIARCHY NOW in 2022 and released singles “Putins Ashes” and “Bad Trip” featuring the Nova Twins this year.

See Pussy Riot’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces:

Pussy Riot ‘Riot Days’ North America Tour 2023

11/01 — Montreal, QC | Rialto Theatre #

11/02 — Toronto, ON | AXIS #

11/03 — Ferndale, MI | Magic Bag #

11/05 — Columbus, OH | Newport Music Hall #

11/06 — Chicago, IL | Bottom Lounge #

11/09 — Denver, CO | Gothic Theatre ^

11/12 — Seattle, WA | El Corazon ^

11/13 — Portland, OR | Roseland Theater ^

11/15 — San Jose, CA | The Ritz ^

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA | Belasco Theatre ^

11/18 — San Diego, CA | Music Box ^

11/21 — Phoenix, AZ | Crescent Ballroom *

11/24 — San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger !

11/25 — Austin, TX | Emo’s !

11/26 — Dallas, TX | Tulips !

11/28 — St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall !

11/29 — Nashville, TN | The Basement East

11/30 — Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade (Hell)

12/02 — Washington, DC | 9:30 Club %

12/03 — Philadelphia, PA | Ardmore Music Hall %

12/05 — Boston, MA | Paradise Rock Club %

12/08 — Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw %

# = w/ Liza Anne

^ = w/ Sloppy Jane (solo)

*= w/ Death Valley Girls

! = w/ Pinkshift

% = w/ Thick

Last Updated on September 20, 2023