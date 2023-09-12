Renowned actress Rachel McAdams will hit the stage for her Broadway debut during the premiere of ‘Mary Jane.’

The new play is set to begin previews at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2, 2024. An official opening date, as well as the full cast, will be announced at a later date.

The Canadian actress received a theatre degree from York University in 2001 and has since made a name for herself, playing fan-favorite roles in notable films like “Mean Girls,” “The Notebook,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Midnight in Paris.” She also received an Oscar and Academy Award nomination for her role in “Spotlight.”

This year, she appeared in the comedy-drama “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

“Mary Jane” delves into the story of a single mother who uses optimism and humor to cope with everyday life while raising a chronically ill son. Previously, “Mary Jane” premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2017, followed by a production at New York Theatre Workshop. The Anne Kauffman-directed play, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, has been described by The New York Times as “the most profound of Herzog’s many fine plays.”

McAdams will play the lead role of Mary Jane.



Last Updated on September 12, 2023