Tegan and Sara’s debut record If It Was You debuted 20 years ago. Now, they’re honoring the record with an intimate, 12-date acoustic tour.

The Canadian duo will bring the special, limited run — dubbed ‘The Not Tonight Tour’ — across Ontario next March, making stops in cities like Brampton, Ottawa, Milton, and Huntsville. They’ll wrap-up at the River Run Centre in Guelph on April 7. The tour follows Tegan and Sara’s current trek, which is crossing the U.S. through the end of November.

Becca Mancari will provide support.

The 2003 breakthrough record features singles “Monday Monday Monday,” “I Hear Noises,” and “Living Room.” The twins shared shared in a statement on their website that they wanted to pay homage to record as it was “the first one that truly set our band on its way.”

“Songs like “Monday, Monday, Monday” and “I Hear Noises” would go on to live in our set list for years after the release of the album,” Tegan and Sara said. “But some of the songs we almost never played live. And we certainly never played the album from start to finish. BUT, next year we will!

Last year, the sisters dropped their 10th studio album, Crybaby.

Find ticket links via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming tour dates.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates 2023

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

09/20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/23 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

09/24 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

09/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/27 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/28 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre – Fletcher Hall

09/30 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ LOVELOUD 2023

11/04 – Solvang, CA @ Solvang Theaterfest

Tegan and Sara ‘If It Was You’ Tour 2024

03/20 – Richmond Hill, ON, CA @ Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

03/21 – Brantford, ON, CA @ Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

03/22 – Brampton, ON, CA @ The Rose Brampton

03/23 – North Bay, ON, CA @ The Capitol Centre

03/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

03/27 – Kingston, ON @ Kingston Grand Theatre

03/28 – Chatham-Kent, ON @ Chatham Capitol Theatre

03/30 – Milton, ON @ Mattamy Theatre

03/31 – Huntsville, ON @ Legacy Hall at Deerhurst Resort

04/03 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

04/05 – Oakville, ON @ Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

04/07 – Guelph, ON @ River Run Centre

