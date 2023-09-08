Tegan and Sara’s debut record If It Was You debuted 20 years ago. Now, they’re honoring the record with an intimate, 12-date acoustic tour.
The Canadian duo will bring the special, limited run — dubbed ‘The Not Tonight Tour’ — across Ontario next March, making stops in cities like Brampton, Ottawa, Milton, and Huntsville. They’ll wrap-up at the River Run Centre in Guelph on April 7. The tour follows Tegan and Sara’s current trek, which is crossing the U.S. through the end of November.
Becca Mancari will provide support.
The 2003 breakthrough record features singles “Monday Monday Monday,” “I Hear Noises,” and “Living Room.” The twins shared shared in a statement on their website that they wanted to pay homage to record as it was “the first one that truly set our band on its way.”
“Songs like “Monday, Monday, Monday” and “I Hear Noises” would go on to live in our set list for years after the release of the album,” Tegan and Sara said. “But some of the songs we almost never played live. And we certainly never played the album from start to finish. BUT, next year we will!
Last year, the sisters dropped their 10th studio album, Crybaby.
Find ticket links via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming tour dates.
Tegan and Sara Tour Dates 2023
09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
09/20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
09/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/23 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
09/24 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
09/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/27 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/28 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre – Fletcher Hall
09/30 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ LOVELOUD 2023
11/04 – Solvang, CA @ Solvang Theaterfest
Tegan and Sara ‘If It Was You’ Tour 2024
03/20 – Richmond Hill, ON, CA @ Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
03/21 – Brantford, ON, CA @ Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts
03/22 – Brampton, ON, CA @ The Rose Brampton
03/23 – North Bay, ON, CA @ The Capitol Centre
03/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe
03/27 – Kingston, ON @ Kingston Grand Theatre
03/28 – Chatham-Kent, ON @ Chatham Capitol Theatre
03/30 – Milton, ON @ Mattamy Theatre
03/31 – Huntsville, ON @ Legacy Hall at Deerhurst Resort
04/03 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
04/05 – Oakville, ON @ Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts
04/07 – Guelph, ON @ River Run Centre
Last Updated on September 8, 2023
