The comedy-rock duo behind Tenacious D is heading out on tour this September.

Tenacious D, fronted by Jack Black and Kyle Glass, shared the news on Instagram in a nearly naked photo where both men donned acoustic guitars, noting “the spicy meatball is rolling into town.”

The Spicy Meatball Tour will make just seven stops, kicking-off on September 6 at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion. From there, they’ll hit the Firstbank Amphitheatre in Tennessee, appear at Indianapolis’ All In Music Festival, the Walmart Amp in Arkansas, and Houston’s White Oak Music Hall. The limited run wraps-up with a gig at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, followed by the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin on September 15.

Previously, the duo toured in parts of the U.S. over the spring, followed by a European leg.

Since their inception in the late ’90s, Tenacious D has made some noise in the scene, releasing four studio albums and garnering attention with tracks like “The Metal,” “Tribute,” and “Wonderboy.” They last released Post-Apocalypto in 2018, followed by singles “Time Warp” and “Video Games.”

Find Tenacious D’s list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces.

Tenacious D ‘The Spicy Meatball’ Tour 2023

Sept. 6 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Franklin, Tennessee @ Firstbank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ @ All IN Music Fest

Sept. 11 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 13 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak

Sept. 14 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Trust CU Theatre

Sept. 15 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

