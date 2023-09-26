Motley Crue’s Vince Neil had to cut his solo show short over the weekend after a shooting plagued the Oklahoma State Fair.

Neil was performing at the Oklahoma State Fair on September 23 on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. According to the singer, he had to stop the set about three-quarters of the way through his set as people began running and said there were “shooters shooting people.”

At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we’re told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding. — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) September 24, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Neil said that himself and his band were “all okay” and urged others to “stay safe.”

Eventgoers recounted their experiences on social media:

🚨#BREAKING: New video shows the shooting that took place at the Oklahoma state fair causing everyone to evacuate leaving one person in critical condition pic.twitter.com/qdOjgfMB3q — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 24, 2023

#Firing at #OklahomaCity

1 shot, 2 taken into custody after incident at Oklahoma State Fair#Oklahoma Police said the shooting happened shortly before 9PM#BreakingNews #Shooting #GunControl pic.twitter.com/ixDkBd3ooQ — Ravi Pratap Dubey (@ravipratapdubey) September 24, 2023

SHOOTING AT STATE FAIR: I was at Oklahoma State Fair playing darts by the Bennett Center when a crowd of people starting running by me, screaming “run.” 25 yards from me, a group of boys starting fighting when a gun was pulled out. @kfor 🧵 — Kaylee Olivas (@kayleeolivastv) September 24, 2023

According to Oklahoma City’s KOCO 5, police Captain Valarie Littlejohn said there was an altercation at the Bennett Event Center — about 100 yards from where Neil was performing. Littlejohn said one person pulled out a gun and fired a shot at another person.

While one shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Capt. Littlejohn said “there were a few other people that were reported with injuries, probably due to chaos and the crowd leaving the fair as quickly as possible.”

Two suspects were arrested and while one was released, ABC News reported the other was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The Oklahoma State Fair responded to Saturday’s event, calling it “an isolated incident.”

Last Updated on September 26, 2023