Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has announced additional dates for 2024 to his ongoing “Bones and All” comedy tour.

Shows will kick-off at the Morrison Center For The Performing Arts in Boise on January 11. The new schedule for the tour’s 2024 leg includes many North American cities such as Wheatland, San Antonio, Phoenix, Toronto, Cincinnati, Providence, New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and more. The trek concludes in Philadelphia on April 27 at Miller Theater.

JUST ANNOUNCED: hilarious comedian @anthonyjeselnik is bringing his Bones and All Tour to your city soon! Presale begins Wednesday at 10AM (code: BACKSTAGE). Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM. For more info, head to: https://t.co/bcmsbHdQdQ pic.twitter.com/yuYxAWFy4J — Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 30, 2023

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, November 1. Check out anthonyjeselnik.com/TOUR for pre-sale info and tickets. The general on sale will begin this Friday, November 3. Tickets to the show will be also available on resale markets via the links below.

Widely known for his podcast, “The Jeselnik And Rosenthal Vanity Project,” alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal, Jeselnik is also famous for his stand-up performances that captivate audiences with cleverly-crafted jokes and dark humor. Before hitting the road in 2024, the comedian will have 14 stops to meet his fans through the end of this year, including Orlando, Hollywood, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Boston, San Diego and more.

In addition to his podcast program and stand-up shows, Jeselnik has a long career path where he created, hosted and produced his series “Good Talk” and “The Jeselnik Offensive” on Comedy Central. Jeselnik’s first stand-up special, the hour-long “Caligula” for Comedy Central, premiered in 2013. He wrote and performed the stand-up special, “Thoughts and Prayers,” an hour-long performance on Netflix in 2015. Among Jeselnik’s early experience was “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” where he contributed as a writer.

Jeselnik’s most recent stand-up special, entitled “Fire in the Maternity Ward,” premiered on Netflix in 2019.

See the comedian’s full schedule of “Bones and All” tour along with ticket links below:

Anthony Jeselnik “Bones and All” Ticket Links

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at ScoreBig

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at SeatGeek

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at StubHub

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Anthony Jeselnik Tickets at Vivid Seats

Anthony Jeselnik “Bones and All” 2023-24 Tour Dates

11/3 New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

11/4 Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center

11/16 Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando

11/17 Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

11/18 Hollywood, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

11/19 Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Event Center

11/25 Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center For The Performing Arts

11/30 Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/1 Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre

12/2 Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/8 Foxwoods, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino – Great Cedar Showroom

12/9 Boston, MA — Wilbur Theatre

12/9 Boston, MA — Wilbur Theatre – Late Show Added!

12/15 San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre

1/11 Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

1/12 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

1/13 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

1/19 Rohnert Park, CA – The Event At Graton Resort & Casino

1/20 Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Casino

1/25 San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

1/26 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

1/27 Tulsa, OK – The Cove At River Spirit Casino Resort

2/1 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium At The Albuquerque Convention Center

2/2 Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

2/3 Sahuarita, AZ – Diamond Center – Desert Diamond Casino

2/23 Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

2/24 Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

2/29 London, ON – Centennial Hall

3/1 Hamilton, ON – Firstontario Concert Hall

3/2 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

3/13 Youngstown, OH – The Concert Hall, Stambaugh Auditorium

3/14 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

3/15 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

3/16 Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square – Keybank State Theater

3/22 Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

3/23 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

4/5 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

4/13 Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

4/20 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

4/27 Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

Last Updated on October 31, 2023