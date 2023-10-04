Brighton Young University Cougars football season ticketholders will have to change their seats next season.

BYU announced that it would be reseating Lavell Edwards Stadium in Utah after the current season in early 2024. Seating in the north and south end zone areas will be affected, the university said, while sideline seating is reseated annually. While end zone season ticket holders previously were able to claim the seats they had in years prior, the season ticket holders will now have to choose new seats based on Cougar Club level and priority points.

“If you bought 2023 season tickets, you will automatically receive a timeslot to select new seats,” BYU said in a statement. “If not, make sure you fill out the ticket interest form to receive a timeslot to secure your opportunity to purchase tickets.”

The university noted that even if fans aren’t members of the Cougar Club, they can still obtain priority points, which can be accessed in their BYU ticket account.

BYU thanked fans for joining in during “this new era of BYU football, enjoying together one of the best settings to watch college football in the country.”

Season ticket holders were not happy with the reseating; many took to social media to express their frustration — and some even claimed this would be the end of their season tickets.

Well, my BYU season tickets were fun while they lasted 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jqeQ9WIenM — Jessica (@YFanGirlJ) October 3, 2023

⁦@BYUfootball⁩ ⁦@BYU⁩ ⁦@TomHolmoe⁩ There HAS to be a better way! Our family has supported BYU with season tickets for over 15 years. We have been there for you through thick and thin. And now you will reward those with more $$. Not the BYU way IMO. pic.twitter.com/2t48tOn4q7 — SHEP (@TeamShep_) October 3, 2023

BTW @BYUfootball and @TomHolmoe there is no NEW excitement for BYU football. The faithful have been here the whole time. Losing season tickets because you want more money is greedy. — #HowBoutThemCougs (@HowbouthisJAZZ) October 4, 2023

@TomHolmoe this is very disappointing. I was never given the option to renew my season tickets. This will just cater to the rich. Not everyone will get to go anymore or will get worse seats. I used to love how inclusive byu was, but now it’s a good old boys club. — Cougfan4life (@cougjazzfan) October 3, 2023

@TomHolmoe @BYUfootball Wow I just found out we will most likely loose the season tickets we have had for 25 years. Well unless we pay even more money (still no guarantee)I never thought BYU would get this greedy. Very low move. LOYAL STRONG TRUE? We were but BYU? Not so much — Jason Stott (@JasonSt37435771) October 4, 2023

You mean terrible changes @BYUCougars? Needless to say I’m pissed. Had our seats for 20+ years. 2nd row right above the play clock. That’s where you can find @paintedcougar every game! But because we don’t pay enough we get booted? I guess money is the MOST important thing! — Brock’s Kit Closet (@BrocksKitCloset) October 3, 2023

It’s a literal gut punch for a season ticket holder since 2004. Thousands of dollars paid over almost 20 years to most likely be priced out. And to hear this on my birthday of all days. 😡 #BYUFB #majorfail — Jason “Jace” Smith (@byumanutd) October 3, 2023

Worst decision ever. Loyalty means nothing now. We sit with amazing people and that will be no longer. Your loyal fans sit in the end zones. So the ROC will get better seats then most of us next year. — Teresa Atherley (@taatherley) October 4, 2023

42 years in the end zone, 2nd row. Likely losing these seats. Renewetickets through some terrible years. Watched us lose to schools I didn’t know had football teams. Spent more on 42 years of tickets than some new bandwagon fan with a new Cougar Club membership is going to. — Jared Esplin (@jared_esplin73) October 4, 2023

BYU is set to take on Texas Christian University next on October 14, followed by games against Texas Tech, University of Texas, the West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa State, University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

