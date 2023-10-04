Brighton Young University Cougars football season ticketholders will have to change their seats next season.

BYU announced that it would be reseating Lavell Edwards Stadium in Utah after the current season in early 2024. Seating in the north and south end zone areas will be affected, the university said, while sideline seating is reseated annually. While end zone season ticket holders previously were able to claim the seats they had in years prior, the season ticket holders will now have to choose new seats based on Cougar Club level and priority points.

“If you bought 2023 season tickets, you will automatically receive a timeslot to select new seats,” BYU said in a statement. “If not, make sure you fill out the ticket interest form to receive a timeslot to secure your opportunity to purchase tickets.”

The university noted that even if fans aren’t members of the Cougar Club, they can still obtain priority points, which can be accessed in their BYU ticket account.

BYU thanked fans for joining in during “this new era of BYU football, enjoying together one of the best settings to watch college football in the country.”

Season ticket holders were not happy with the reseating; many took to social media to express their frustration — and some even claimed this would be the end of their season tickets.

BYU is set to take on Texas Christian University next on October 14, followed by games against Texas Tech, University of Texas, the West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa State, University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Last Updated on October 4, 2023

