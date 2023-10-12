Christina Aguilera is heading to the Sin City for a “seductive and sophisticated” new show.

The new series of shows are slated to take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, kicking-off New Year’s Eve weekend on December 30 and 31.

“Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music,” Aguilera said in an Instagram post announcing the residency. “I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. @voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Aguilera promises the show “fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before.”

The Voltaire, a 1,000-capacity setting with a dress code requirement of “chic and elegant,” promises “no two evenings are the same.” Voltaire founder Michael Gruber said in a statement that the venue wants to create “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”

More dates are set to be announced on Friday, October 13, along with tickets, found here.

Aguilera arrived on the pop scene in 1999 with her self-titled record, debuting at No. 1. She’s most recognizable for late ’90s and early 2000’s pop hits like “Genie In a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Dirrty” featuring Redman, “Fighter,” and “Candyman.” Last year, she dropped her ninth studio album, Aguilera, which included singles “Santo” with Ozuna and “No Es Que Te Extrane.” The LP was released via Sony Music Latin as a follow-up to her first Spanish-language album Mi Reglejo in 2000.

Find Aguilera’s upcoming shows below. Check back for updates.

Christina Aguilera Las Vegas Shows

December 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort

December 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort

Last Updated on October 12, 2023