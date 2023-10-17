The Los Angeles-based indie-rock band Grouplove had a busy summer after the release of their latest album I Want It All Right Now in July, which was then followed by a run in support of P!NK’s “Summer Carnival” tour. Now, they are gearing up for their 2024 “Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me” tour.

Kicking off on February 28 at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, the 21-city tour will include various stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and more before concluding at New York City’s Terminal 5 on March 30. Bully will join the run at most dates.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! It’s tour time! We are hitting the road in March on our first headlining tour in 110 years and we are taking @Bully with us!!! Are you in need of a cathartic release in a space full of love and amazing people? Then this tour is for you and for us! pic.twitter.com/pZNxKWI7Va — GROUPLOVE (@GROUPLOVE) October 10, 2023

Grouplove dropped their debut album Never Trust a Happy Song in 2011, which received a quick response from the audience with the single “Tongue Tied” scoring the No.1 spot on the U.S. Alternative Chart, as well as being RIAA certified Platinum and selling over 1,000,000 singles to date in the U.S. The track kept its popularity by appearing in Apple and Coca-Cola’s commercials in addition to being featured in one episode of the series “Glee” and in the movies “Blended” with Adam Sandler and “Project Almanac.”

The band’s success continued in their following works. “Ways To Go” from their second album Spreading Rumours scored No.2 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart while “Welcome To Your Life,” the lead single from their third studio album, Big Mess, reached No.5 on the same chart.

Inspired by ‘90s indie-rock, Grouplove’s sixth and the latest album I Want It All Right Now has a playful style and joyful energy.

The band will continue to join P!NK for the winter leg of her tour before heading to their solo trek in 2024.

Find Grouplove’s full tour schedule and ticket links on the secondary market below:

Grouplove – “Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour”

February 28th, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

February 29th, 2024 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

March 2nd, 2024 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

March 5th, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

March 6th, 2024 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim*

March 8th, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

March 9th, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

March 11th, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

March 12th, 2024 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen*

March 13th, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

March 15th, 2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

March 16th, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

March 17th, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall*

March 19th, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!*

March 20th, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s*

March 22nd, 2024 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre*

March 23rd, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

March 25th, 2024 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

March 27th, 2024 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

March 29th, 2024 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

March 30th, 2024 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

*Support from Bully

