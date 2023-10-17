Popstar P!nk had to postpone two gigs this week on her Trustfall Tour due to “family medical issues.”

P!nk just kicked-off her Trustfall Tour following the North American leg of her Summer Carnival stadium trek last week. Following two shows in San Francisco, the “Raise Your Glass” singer announced that she would be postponing a pair of shows in Tacoma, Washington on Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18.

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” P!nk shared on Instagram. “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Ticketholders are urged to hold onto their tickets until rescheduled dates are announced.

P!nk recently made headlines over the past week after someone mistakenly claimed she was flying an Israeli flag during her shows. The singer took to social media to explain that she’s been getting threats after this rumor, and the flags are actually Poi flags.

“I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour,” P!nk clarified. “These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them.”

She added that “I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag” and she is “deeply saddened by the state of the world.”

The TrustFall Tour is slated to pick-up again on Friday, October 20 in Vancouver, followed by gigs in Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, and New York City. It’ll wrap-up on November 18 in Orlando, with Grouplove and KidCutUp providing support on all dates.

Both tours follow the release of P!nk’s ninth studio album, Trustfall, which dropped earlier this year. The record, which features singles :Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “When I Get There,” follows 2019’s Hurt 2B Human. P!nk, who arrived on the scene in the early 2000s with singles like “So What” and “Who Knew,” went on to release hits throughout the 2010s including “Fuckin’ Perfect,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “What About Us.”

Find P!nk’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces:

Last Updated on October 17, 2023