Country singer Hardy had to cancel a show and postpone another due to “serious anxiety” he’s been experiencing.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hardy said he needs to “be honest with everyone for a second” and shared that this anxiety, stemming from a tour bus accident last October, has “taken control of my life” over the past two weeks. Last year, after leaving a show in Tennessee, Hardy and three others suffered “significant injuries” when his tour bus overturned on the highway. After the crash, Hardy received doctors orders to take weeks to recover.

“It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital,” Hardy said. “I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family, and you, the fans.”

He said that he needs to cancel his upcoming show on October 5 at Simpsonville, South Carolina’s CCNB Amphitheatre. The Georgia Rodeo Show, which was scheduled for October 6 at Winterville, Georgia’s Athens Fairgrounds, will now be pushed to April 12, 2024. Anyone who purchased tickets for Simpsonville show will receive refunds via point of purchase while the Georgia Rodeo Show ticketholders should hold onto their tickets for the 2024 show.

“My plan is to be back and focused on Oct 12,” Hardy said. “Thank you for understanding, see you soon.”

Hardy’s the mockingbird and THE CROW Fall Tour with Lainy Wilson just kicked-off on August 31 in Knoxville and is slated to run through December 9. Following the cancellations, his next gig is scheduled for October 12 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The ongoing tour is in support of his 2023 album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, which includes the hit single “wait in the truck” featuring Wilson, as well as “red” with Morgan Wallen.

Hardy the mockingbird & THE CROW TOUR DATES 2023

10/5/2023 – Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre — CANCELLED

10/6/2023 – Winterville, GA | Athens Fairgrounds — RESCHEDULED TO APRIL 12, 2024

10/12/2023 – Jonesboro, AK | First National Bank Arena

10/13/2023 – Baton Rouge, LA | Raising Cane’s River Center

10/14/2023 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19/2023 – St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20/2023 – Estero, FL | Hertz Arena

10/27/2023 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/30/2023 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

12/1/2023 – Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center Arena

12/2/2023 – Springfield, MO | Great Southern Bank Arena

12/7/2023 – Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

12/8/2023 – Huntsville, AL | Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

12/9/2023 – Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Last Updated on October 5, 2023