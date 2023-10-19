Theater and Barry Manilow fans now have the chance to see the superstar’s take on a Broadway musical, and now, attendees can score tickets for less than $20.

The Broadway production “Harmony,” which just began previews at the Barrymore Theater on October 18, launched a new ticketing initiative this week. Dubbed “18@$18,” the first 18 rush tickets will be available for just $18 when the box office opens each morning at 10 a.m.

The seat locations for these low-priced tickets will vary to different sections of the theater, as they are assigned and determined by the show’s management team. Buyers will only be able to purchase one $18 ticket per show.

“Harmony” delves into the true story of six entertainers throughout the ’20s and ’30s who performed as a part of the group called Comedian Harmonists. At first, they started out performing in subway tunnels in Berlin, yet their success led them to theaters across the globe.

The show features a new, original score by Manilow and a book by Bruce Sussman. It is directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, featuring a cast of Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists” Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

Read our full list of Broadway shows opening this fall here, and find tickets to “Harmony” via resale marketplaces below:

Last Updated on October 19, 2023