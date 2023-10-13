The Broadway industry is back on track for a booming year, and several shows are opening on the Main Stem to round-out 2023.
Gutenberg! The Musical
James Earl Jones Theatre
Opening: October 12, 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells head back to their musical roots for an “unintentionally hilarious new musical” revolving around two best friends who put on a show together for “art imitating life imitating art.”
I Need That
American Airlines Theatre
Opening: November 2, 2023
Danny Devito stars in “I Need That,” a play that delves into the story of a man who is facing eviction by the government and must decide — between all of his items — what is actually worth keeping.
Harmony
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Opening: November 13, 2023
Barry Manilow fans — this one’s for you! “Harmony” tells the story of the six-piece 1920s German ensemble dubbed the “Comedian Harmonists,” featuring all music from Manilow.
Spamalot
St. James Theatre
Opening: November 16, 2023
“Spamalot” is the musical comedy ripped-off from the classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” promising flying cows, killer rabbits, British royalty, and everything in-between.
How To Dance In Ohio
Belasco Theatre
Opening: December 10, 2023
“How To Dance In Ohio” is based off a true story and Alexandra Shiva’s documentary film, telling the story of seven autistic young adults who are making a rite of passage in their lives.
Appropriate
Hayes Theatre
Opening: December 18, 2023
Secrets are exposed and mysteries arise in “Appropriate,” where a family dealing with an estate in the deep south must face the ghosts of their past.
These precede a handful of shows opening in early 2024, including “Prayer for the French Republic,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Notebook,” and “Water for Elephants.” “The Wiz,” “The Outsiders,” “Mary Jane,” “Uncle Vanya,” and “Mother Play” will open next spring. Other highly-anticipated shows in-the-works — with no exact timeline — include “17 Again,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Thelma & Louise.”
