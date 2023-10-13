The Broadway industry is back on track for a booming year, and several shows are opening on the Main Stem to round-out 2023.



James Earl Jones Theatre

Opening: October 12, 2023

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells head back to their musical roots for an “unintentionally hilarious new musical” revolving around two best friends who put on a show together for “art imitating life imitating art.”



American Airlines Theatre

Opening: November 2, 2023

Danny Devito stars in “I Need That,” a play that delves into the story of a man who is facing eviction by the government and must decide — between all of his items — what is actually worth keeping.



Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Opening: November 13, 2023

Barry Manilow fans — this one’s for you! “Harmony” tells the story of the six-piece 1920s German ensemble dubbed the “Comedian Harmonists,” featuring all music from Manilow.



St. James Theatre

Opening: November 16, 2023

“Spamalot” is the musical comedy ripped-off from the classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” promising flying cows, killer rabbits, British royalty, and everything in-between.



Belasco Theatre

Opening: December 10, 2023

“How To Dance In Ohio” is based off a true story and Alexandra Shiva’s documentary film, telling the story of seven autistic young adults who are making a rite of passage in their lives.



Hayes Theatre

Opening: December 18, 2023

Secrets are exposed and mysteries arise in “Appropriate,” where a family dealing with an estate in the deep south must face the ghosts of their past.

These precede a handful of shows opening in early 2024, including “Prayer for the French Republic,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Notebook,” and “Water for Elephants.” “The Wiz,” “The Outsiders,” “Mary Jane,” “Uncle Vanya,” and “Mother Play” will open next spring. Other highly-anticipated shows in-the-works — with no exact timeline — include “17 Again,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Thelma & Louise.”

Last Updated on October 13, 2023