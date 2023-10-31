The late Jimmy Buffett had one final request: “Keep the party going.” Now, his Coral Reefer Band is going to honor his wishes.

Buffett, the legendary tropical-rock “Margaritaville” singer, lost his battle to skin cancer on September 1. The 76-year-old cancelled and postponed shows ahead of his death due to multiple health issues and a hospitalization. His family announced that he had passed away “surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs.”

Throughout his career, which spanned over 60 years, Buffett provided “island escapism” music, creating a cult-like following for classic hits “Come Monday,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” He performed alongside backing musicians in the Coral Reefer Band, which rotated musicians across five decades.

One of the longtime Coral Reefer Band singers/guitarists Mac McAnally told Billboard that the band “is second family to all of us” and noted that “Jimmy wants us to continue and we want to continue” bringing music to fans. While they’re not sure how exactly they’re going to “keep the party going,” McAnally said the group is discussing practical ways to continue Buffett’s legacy.

“Whatever the best equation arrives from those discussions is what we’re going to do,” he told the publication. “I can’t wait until we [figure it out] because we miss being out there, playing his songs to people and feeling that alternating current go back and forth from the stage to the crowd. I don’t know who’s got more energy, them or us.”

Currently, McAnally plays in the group alongside keyboardist Michael Utley, who has played with Buffett since the ’70s. Steel drummer Robert Greenidge, guitarist/vocalist Peter Mayer, bassist Jim Mayer, drummer Roger Guth, steel pedal guitarist Doyle Grisham, trumpeter John Lovell, percussionist Eric Darken, and vocalists Tina Gullickson and Nadirah Shakoor round-out the band.

Buffett last performed a full show with the Coral Reefer Band on May 6 in San Diego. He also appeared at McAnally’s show in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on July 2 for a handful of songs.

