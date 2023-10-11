The “Summertime Sadness” singer just wrapped-up a U.S. tour where she announced she’ll be giving back to the cities she visited throughout the trek.

During a concert at the Charleston Coliseum in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Lana Del Rey said that she would donate ticket sales “to you, and to just every city I’ve gone to before this.”

“And, I also want to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city because it’s not about that for me,” she said. “I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

The Charleston gig was the last stop on her brief U.S. run, which kicked-off in Franklin, Tennessee on September 14 and saw her visiting medium-sized amphitheaters in cities like Austin, Charlotte, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. She also appeared at various festivals throughout the summer, including Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.

This isn’t the first time Lana has openly talked about donating to charities; she shared that with the release of her 2020 poetry book “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,” she would be donating $350,000 from her advance from publisher Simon and Schuster to Dig Deep’s Navajo Water Project, noting that “I personally have always believed in personal reparations to give back to the people who have shaped our land.”

Earlier this year, Lana dropped Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, her ninth studio album. The LP, featuring singles “A&W” and “The Grants,” followed 2021’s Blue Banisters.

Last Updated on October 11, 2023