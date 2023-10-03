LCD Soundsystem is returning to New York this holiday season, but this time, they’ll expand to three of the city’s boroughs.

Over the past two years, the group performed a series of shows at the Brooklyn Steel. Now, they’re expanding to Queens and Manhattan as well for the “Tri Boro Tour.” The run will kick-off with four shows at the Brooklyn Steel from November 16 through 19, followed by four shows at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 from November 28 to December 1.

The limited tour will wrap-up with four shows at the Knockdown Center in Queens, running from December 7 through 10.

The holiday shows follow a round of dates across the U.S. earlier this year, including a two-night stint at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Hailing from Brooklyn, the James Murphy-fronted band first arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s, blending EDM, rock, dance, and indie genres. They garnered attention over the years for hits like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” and “Tribulations” from their 2005 self-titled LP, followed by “I Can Change” and “Pow Pow” from 2010’s This Is Happening. They last released American Dream in 2017.

LCD Soundsystem “Tri Boro Tour” 2023

11/16 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/19 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/28 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

12/01 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

12/07 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

12/08 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

12/09 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

12/10 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

