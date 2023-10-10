Singer-songwriter and producer Madison Beer is set to hit the road for a grand world tour in support of her sophomore album Silence Between Songs.

The 52-show “The Spinnin Tour” will kick-off on February 24 at Fryshuset Arenan in Stockholm, Sweden, followed by many stops across the continent including Oslo, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, Prague, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, and more before concluding in London, U.K. at Eventim Apollo on March 25.

Beer’s North American trek begins at The Fillmore in Minneapolis on April 24 and heads to Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver and more ahead of its final gig on June 13 at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre.

Her debut studio album, Life Support, dropped in 2021 and was supported by hit singles like “Selfish.” Beer was quick enough to develop a dedicated fanbase thanks to her musical style blending pop, R&B, and soul along with powerful vocals and live performances. “Selfish” was certified RIAA platinum and the album garnered over 1 billion streams.

Although her sophomore record Silence Between Songs was just released a month ago, the LP has already garnered 400 million worldwide streams.

The public onsale for Beer’s global tour will begin on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Fans can also check out the ticket links via secondary market below:

Madison Beer – “The Spinnin Tour” Europe/UK Dates 2024

Sat Feb 24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan

Sun Feb 25 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Wed Feb 28 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Thu Feb 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Fri Mar 01 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier

Sun Mar 03 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Tue Mar 05 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

Thu Mar 07 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Sat Mar 09 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

Sun Mar 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu

Tue Mar 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

Wed Mar 13 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Sat Mar 16 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Sun Mar 17 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Wed Mar 20 – Paris, France – Zenith

Fri Mar 22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sat Mar 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Sun Mar 24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Mon Mar 25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Madison Beer – “The Spinnin Tour” North America Dates 2024

Wed Apr 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Fri Apr 26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Tue Apr 30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed May 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri May 03 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat May 04 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Tue May 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed May 08 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri May 10 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat May 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue May 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed May 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri May 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat May 18 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Mon May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed May 22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu May 23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sun May 26 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue May 28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed May 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Jun 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Jun 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Wed Jun 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Jun 07 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat Jun 08 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Jun 09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Jun 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Jun 12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Thu Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Last Updated on October 10, 2023