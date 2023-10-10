Singer-songwriter and producer Madison Beer is set to hit the road for a grand world tour in support of her sophomore album Silence Between Songs.
The 52-show “The Spinnin Tour” will kick-off on February 24 at Fryshuset Arenan in Stockholm, Sweden, followed by many stops across the continent including Oslo, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, Prague, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, and more before concluding in London, U.K. at Eventim Apollo on March 25.
Beer’s North American trek begins at The Fillmore in Minneapolis on April 24 and heads to Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver and more ahead of its final gig on June 13 at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre.
Her debut studio album, Life Support, dropped in 2021 and was supported by hit singles like “Selfish.” Beer was quick enough to develop a dedicated fanbase thanks to her musical style blending pop, R&B, and soul along with powerful vocals and live performances. “Selfish” was certified RIAA platinum and the album garnered over 1 billion streams.
Although her sophomore record Silence Between Songs was just released a month ago, the LP has already garnered 400 million worldwide streams.
The public onsale for Beer’s global tour will begin on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Fans can also check out the ticket links via secondary market below:
Madison Beer – “The Spinnin Tour” Europe/UK Dates 2024
Sat Feb 24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan
Sun Feb 25 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
Wed Feb 28 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Thu Feb 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Fri Mar 01 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier
Sun Mar 03 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Tue Mar 05 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
Thu Mar 07 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Sat Mar 09 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
Sun Mar 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu
Tue Mar 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
Wed Mar 13 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Sat Mar 16 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Sun Mar 17 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
Wed Mar 20 – Paris, France – Zenith
Fri Mar 22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sat Mar 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Sun Mar 24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Mon Mar 25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Madison Beer – “The Spinnin Tour” North America Dates 2024
Wed Apr 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Fri Apr 26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Sat Apr 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sun Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Tue Apr 30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed May 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri May 03 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat May 04 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Tue May 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Wed May 08 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Fri May 10 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Sat May 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue May 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed May 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri May 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sat May 18 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Mon May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Wed May 22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Thu May 23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Sun May 26 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Tue May 28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Wed May 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sun Jun 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Jun 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Wed Jun 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri Jun 07 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat Jun 08 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sun Jun 09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Jun 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Jun 12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Thu Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
