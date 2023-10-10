Rapper Drake postponed a handful of tour dates, and now, he’s not sure when he’ll return to the road.

The “Hotline Bling” singer’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” faced numerous delays and cancellations; his Nashville gigs were pushed-back for a second time, shows in Denver, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Vancouver were postponed due to “technical” or “logistical” issues, and a concert in Memphis was called-off completely.

Fans have been frustrated throughout the trek, wondering if the singer actually called-off shows because of technical issues or if low ticket sales were to blame. His shows also brought in complaints from fans over price surges; tickets were priced up to and over $1,000 in some locations, and those originally advertised for a face value of $69 were going for more than $200.

Amid the ongoing tour issues, Drake just dropped his new record, For All The Dogs, following 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. However, on his radio show, he said that “I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” noting that he needs to focus on his health “first and foremost.”

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he said, adding that he’s going to “lock the door on the studio for a little bit” — noting that could mean a year or a little longer. Following the show, he posted on his Instagram “see ya when I see ya.” Drake has become one of the most recognizable artists in the hip-hop scene, garnering attention over the years with chart-topping smash hits like “Best I Ever Had,” “Started From The Bottom,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “One Dance,” and “God’s Plan.” He just dropped the single “Slime You Out” with SZA.

Last Updated on October 10, 2023