“Technical Issues” Cited as Two More Drake Tour Dates Postponed 

A pair of shows on Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” got pushed back this week, with Ticketmaster informing fans that technical/production issues are to blame. The shows were initially scheduled for Wednesday, September 20 in New Orleans and Friday, September 8 in Denver.

Ticket holders for both shows were notified via email on Monday of the shows being pushed back.

“Due to the distance the road crew has to travel along with magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the full experience of the show to Denver this September,” Ticketmaster said in the email. “The date scheduled for Friday, September 8 is postponed. Live Nation in conjunction with Drake Management are working to find a new date for the fans in Denver. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced. Drake is excited to bring this show to Denver! Thank you.”

New Orleans fans got similar wording in their notification, which pushed back the New Orleans date for a second time.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the full experience of the show to New Orleans,” the Ticketmaster email said without elaborating. “The date scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 is postponed. Live Nation, in conjunction with Drake Management, are working to find a new date for the fans in New Orleans.

“Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced. Drake is excited to bring this show to NOLA!”

A recent stop in Vancouver was also postponed, but rescheduled for just a day later.

Fans were decidedly unhappy to hear the news of the postponements, and vented on social media.

Drake really fucking over New Orleans with these postponements. This is the second one.😡 If the new date is really Bayou Classic weekend than there will be an overflow of niggas downtown. pic.twitter.com/HOchCIkfgJ — Luke♊🌹🤮 (@gluke94) September 5, 2023

drake better give us all a birken with how DIRTY he’s doing new orleans — ja’crispy (@taylynn1800) September 5, 2023

Atp Drake is not coming to New Orleans bc wtf u mean "Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the full experience of the show to New Orleans.” Like what’s suppose to change at a later date? pic.twitter.com/pYQYAarf9J — 🎚Litty Kitty Da Experience💙 (@djallyBEA) September 5, 2023

@Drake I would like to know why you keep pushing back your tour dates in New Orleans.. my son and I are flying from different parts of the country for a second time to see you and you postponed again it’s not easy to gather up funds to fly and miss work and school — Amillie Johnny Mills (@AmillieMills) September 7, 2023

The It’s All a Blur Tour has faced sharp criticism from fans over its ticket pricing strategy, which featured heavy use of the “dynamic” pricing systems to surge prices skyward during moments of peak demand. Presale tickets were shown to be several hundred dollars, even for the nosebleed sections of arenas, causing some speculation that the production issues and other excuses for multiple dates being delayed and others being cancelled are just a smokescreen for lagging sales.

Drake’s tour is scheduled to resume with back-to-back shows Monday and Tuesday at Austin’s Moody Center.

Drake 'It's All A Blur' Tour 2023

New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center (Postponed from September 20 – New date TBD)

Denver, CO | Ball Arena (Postponed from September 8 – New Date TBD)

Last Updated on September 7, 2023