Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Gad, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, and other Broadway luminaries are set to perform at a star-studded fundraising event for President Joe Biden, as Broadway for Biden has been announced for September 18. The event is a one-night concert and fundraiser designed to support the Democratic incumbent president, as well as other Democrats running for office across the U.S.

According to its Eventbrite page, the event “is both a celebration of [President Biden’s] career and a call to action, emphasizing the importance of his reelection in 2024. Tickets for the event start at $250 per seat, with prices at $500, $1,000, $2,500, $3,300, and $7,500 depending on location in the venue. President Biden is expected to attend.

The fundraising concert, is hosted by Jeffrey Seller, Thomas Kail, Luz & Luis Miranda, Bruce Cohen & Gabe Catone, Tom Healy & Fred P. Hochberg, Barbara Marcin & Orin Kramer, Rebecca Gold Milikowsky, Stacey & Eric Mindich, Karen & Gary Rose, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Alexandra & Eric Schoenberg, Ted Snowdon & Duffy Violante, Henry Tisch & Sean Walsh. It will donate its proceeds to the Biden Victory Fund, which is a joint fundraising committee authorized by the Biden for President operation.

The concert will reportedly feature the above mentioned performers, plus Tony Award winners Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Aaron Tveit. Tony nominees Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson and Andrew Rannells are also planned. The show will be directed by Thomas Kail.

Miranda, whose father Luis is a Democratic party consultant and political strategist, has been a long supporter of democractic politics, and not shied away from throwing his weight behind efforts to raise awareness and funds for its candidates. Many of those performing at the September event also parcipated in the Inauguration of President Biden via a video performance of the song “Seasons of Love” from Rent.

Last Updated on September 7, 2023