A bout with peptic ulcer disease has caused all September dates for the Bruce Springsteen tour to be postponed, the band announced Wednesday evening, just a day ahead of the first impacted show. Eight dates are pushed back, with dates to be determined at a later date.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” reads a statement posted to social media. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The impacted shows are Thursday’s performance at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY, plus shows in Baltimore (September 9), Pittsburgh (12th, 14th), Uncasville, CT (16th), Albany (19th), Columbus, OH (21st), and Washington D.C. (29th). Dates beyond September do not appear to be postponed at this time.

U.S. dates for the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s touring run have seen several interruptions, including some of the shows being pushed back for a second time. Concerts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, MVP Arena in Albany, and Nationwide Arena in Columbus were all originally scheduled for March of this year, pushed back into August due to a bout with a previous illness. Recently postponed shows in Philadelphia have been rescheduled for August of 2024, which has led to speculation that the E Street Band has plans to extend their run well into the next year.

The postponements have stirred some belief that ticket sales are been poor for the tour, driven by outrageously high prices being charged by the band, which led to a practical open revolt among his fan base when they went on sale. Aside from the postponed shows, the use of “price floors” to prop up ticket prices has been frequent, and many performances have seen huge portions of the building available for purchase right up until the shows beginning.

Currently, the tour is scheduled to resume with a November 3 performance in Vancouver, BC – the first of eight shows across Canada before it swings back to the U.S. for more dates in November and December.

Peptic ulcer disease causes sores to develop on the lining of the stomach and can cause stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Ticket Links

Bruce Springsteen tickets at MEGAseats| 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Bruce Springsteen tickets at ScoreBig

Bruce Springsteen tickets at SeatGeek

Bruce Springsteen tickets at StubHub

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Vivid Seats

Bruce Springsteen Tour Dates

September 7 – Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome (POSTPONED – TBA)

September 9 – Baltimore, MD | Oriole Park at Camden Yards (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 16 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 19 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 21 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena (POSTPONED- TBA)

September 29 – Washington, DC | Nationals Park (POSTPONED- TBA)

November 3 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

November 16 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

December 2 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

December 4 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

December 10 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

December 12 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park (Rescheduled from August 2023)

August 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park (Rescheduled from August 2023)

Last Updated on September 7, 2023